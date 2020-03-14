Michigan Firefighter Dies Battling House Fire

Forsyth Township firefighter dies

Friday evening

(Forsyth Township seal)

Fire Engineering Staff

K.I. SAWYER, Michigan – The Forsyth Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter during a fire Friday evening.

WLUC reports that firefighters were called to 108 Albatross Street just before 9:30 p.m. for a fire in a duplex.



A mother and to children had escaped the fire.



Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt told WLUC that one firefighter had died while battling the fire.



The firefighter’s name and details on the death have not yet been released.



Firefighters from Forsyth Township, Sands Township, Skandia Township as well as Forsyth Township Ambulance, UP Health System, Marquette County Rescue, were on the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire and the firefighter’s death.