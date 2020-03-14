Number of Infected San Jose Firefighters Doubles

Eight firefighters have now tested positive for COVID-19, reports The Mercury News.

The city said it is also tracking the status of 46 sworn personnel who may have been exposed to the respiratory disease.

79 people in Santa Clara County have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officially known as COVID-19. Two people have died – a woman in her 60s with chronic health conditions and a woman in her 80s.

On Thursday, city officials announced four firefighters had tested positive for COVID-19, and 80 of the department’s 750 sworn personnel may have been exposed to the virus.

Response Guideline to Respiratory Distress/Potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients