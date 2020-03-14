Podcast: Managing Traffic Hazards and Firefighter Roadway Ops

Bill Gustin, Mike Dugan, and the panel discuss roadway operations with special guest Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Captain Bill McAllister. Bill has devised some innovative procedures to increase firefighter safety and how firefighters can access Department of Transportation roadway cameras to pinpoint the location of accidents and vehicle fires.
