Brooklyn Firefighter Tests Positive COVID-19, 31 Firefighters Quarantined

A firefighter assigned to a Brooklyn firehouse tested positive for coronavirus, and now 30 firefighters are quarantined as a precaution, reports AMNY.

The firehouse was expected to be active at 6 p.m. Saturday after a thorough disinfection.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, the infected firefighter worked Sunday through Tuesday and went home with coronavirus symptoms — which include fever, cough and/or shortness of breath. He would later undergo testing.

