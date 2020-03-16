MI Firefighter Killed in Floor Collapse at House Fire

(Forsyth Township seal)

Updated (March 16, 2020): According to the U.S. Fire Administration report, on Friday, March 13, 2020, at approximately 2130hrs, Firefighter Benjamen “Ben” Lauren and Forsyth Township Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene of a fire in a duplex. While working the interior of the structure, part of the floor collapsed and Lauren became trapped between the first and basement floors. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. An investigation into the cause of the fire is under investigation. He had 10 years of service.

Update (March 15, 2020): According to MLive.com, Ben Lauren, 23, a third-generation firefighter, died during the duplex fire Friday evening. A mother and two children escaped the fire in the residential structure.

Original article (via FirefighterNation), March 14, 2020: K.I. SAWYER, Michigan – The Forsyth Township Fire Department is mourning the loss of a firefighter during a fire Friday evening.

WLUC reports that firefighters were called to 108 Albatross Street just before 9:30 p.m. for a fire in a duplex.



A mother and to children had escaped the fire.



Marquette County Sheriff Greg Zyburt told WLUC that one firefighter had died while battling the fire.



The firefighter’s name and details on the death have not yet been released.



Firefighters from Forsyth Township, Sands Township, Skandia Township as well as Forsyth Township Ambulance, UP Health System, Marquette County Rescue, were on the scene.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office and the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire and the firefighter’s death.