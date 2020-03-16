Photos: Firefighters Battle Massive Mineola (NY) Fire

Photos and info via FirstOnScenePhotos

A massive fire on Long Island in Mineola, New York, damaged or destroyed multiple occupancies on Sunday evening March 15.

The original call came in around 8:00 p.m. for a vehicle fire at a Main Street parking garage.

When units arrived on the scene, the fire had already extended to an adjacent row of stores with apartments above.

The old wooden construction led to a quick spread of the blaze and a call for nearly a dozen surrounding departments to assist with mutual aid.

The incident took more than five hours to bring under control.

