Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to House Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene of a Chicago fire that left one man seriously injured.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the fire Saturday in the Marquette Park section of town also displaced five other people, including four children.

All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/

