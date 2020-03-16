Photos: Chicago Firefighters Respond to House Fire

Fire photographer Tim Olk shared some photos from the scene of a Chicago fire that left one man seriously injured.
The Chicago Sun-Times reported that the fire Saturday in the Marquette Park section of town also displaced five other people, including four children.
All photos by Tim Olk. More: https://olkee.smugmug.com/
