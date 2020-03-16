Six Palm Beach Gardens (FL) Firefighters Quarantine as Precaution

Six Palm Beach Gardens firefighters have been quarantined as a precaution after possibly being exposed to the coronavirus, reports Fox 29 WFLX.

A spokesperson said the firefighters were in contact with a patient who was under investigation for the virus.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed eight cases in Palm Beach County.

RELATED

World Contends with Coronavirus Pandemic

Two Clark County (WA) Firefighters Voluntarily Quarantine After Coronavirus Exposure

WA Firefighters Quarantined as Coronavirus Deaths Increase in U.S.