Coronavirus Could Impact Firefighter, Police Staffing

Fire departments and police could quickly become overwhelmed as more first responders are taken out of commission, reports The Los Angeles Times.

Six L.A. firefighters, three L.A. County sheriff’s deputies and several L.A. County firefighters were quarantining at home after assisting coronavirus patients. An LAPD supervisor tested positive for the virus but is expected to fully recover.

While others work from home, police officers, firefighters and paramedics must continue to respond to 911 calls, including those involving suspected coronavirus patients.

Agencies are also ramping up their protective gear for first responders. Dispatchers are asking 911 callers about symptoms and travel history so firefighters know whether to don protective masks and gowns.

