Indiana Firefighters Hurt in Ceiling Collapse

Two central Indiana firefighters suffered injuries when a ceiling collapsed during a residential fire, reports Dubois County Herald.

One of the firefighters suffered a head injury, a concussion and back pain. The other suffered an arm injury. Both were released after medical treatment.

The fire was reported at an unoccupied home shortly after midnight and flames were coming from the rear of the structure when firefighters arrived.

