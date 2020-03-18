Humpday Hangouts, Leadership

Humpday Hangout: Leadership and Crisis

Fire Engineering/YouTube
Starts 1300hrs on March 18, 2020. Use #FETalk on Twitter.

During times of crisis, it’s always about leadership and discipline. What are you doing during all of this? Hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath talk with their guests.

Panelists:

Scott Thompson, Fire Chief The Colony, TX

Michael Spinuzzi, Division Chief EMS, Lewisville, TX [email protected]

Stuart Coffman, MD. Medical Director, Lewisville (TX) Fire Department

RELATED

Reports Abound of Firefighters Exposed to Virus

Response Guideline to Respiratory Distress/Potential Coronavirus (COVID-19) Patients

CDC: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Information Site

JEMS: What You Need to Know about COVID-19

COVID-19 and Firefighter Response

ALSO

Humpday Hangout: Fire Attack

Humpday Hangout: Interview with Mike Dugan

Humpday Hangout: When Severe Weather Hits Home

Humpday Hangout: Hose Loads That Work: Efficiency on the Fireground

More