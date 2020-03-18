Humpday Hangout: Leadership and Crisis

During times of crisis, it’s always about leadership and discipline. What are you doing during all of this? Hosts Rick Lasky and Terry McGrath talk with their guests.
Panelists:
Scott Thompson, Fire Chief The Colony, TX
Michael Spinuzzi, Division Chief EMS, Lewisville, TX [email protected]
Stuart Coffman, MD. Medical Director, Lewisville (TX) Fire Department
