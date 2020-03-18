WV Firefighter Dies Following Structure Fire

A 26-year-old West Virginia firefighter has died after falling ill following a fire response, according to a report from the U.S. Fire Administration.

On Thursday, March 5, 2020, Firefighter Zachary S. Blankenship and the Montcalm Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at a residential structure. Upon returning home, approximately five hours later, he collapsed. Blankenship was immediately taken to the Bluefield Regional Medical Center where it was determined he suffered a stroke. He was later flown to a hospital in Roanoke, Virginia. Blankenship was pronounced deceased at 1442hrs on Sunday, March 15, 2020.

Firefighter Blankenship had seven years of service.