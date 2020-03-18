Girl, 12, Severely Burned While Tending Brush Fire

EDDINGTON, Maine (AP) — A 12-year-old girl was severely burned when her clothes caught fire while brush was being burned in her yard, officials said.

The girl, who suffered burns to her face, neck and chest, was taken Monday to Eastern Maine Medical Center and then transported via LifeFlight to Shriner’s Hospital in Boston, the state fire marshal’s office said.

It’s believed that the victim poured a flammable liquid onto the fire as she and her older sister tended the blaze, officials said.

Investigators hadn’t had an opportunity to have an in-depth interview with the parents because they traveled to Boston to be with their daughter. The girl’s name was not released, and her condition wasn’t known.

