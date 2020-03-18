Man Shot and Killed Inside North Carolina Ambulance

A suspect in North Carolina fatally shot a man while the victim was being treated inside an ambulance, reports ABC News.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers were called to a Days Inn hotel around 4 a.m. after a security guard reported a disturbance involving at least five people. The agency said paramedics began treating one of them for shortness of breath in the back of an ambulance.

The man being treated asked for a friend to come assist him, and that man then entered the truck before a medic, citing protocol, ordered him out, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police spokeswoman said. The suspect then returned and shot the victim multiple times, police said.

RELATED

Bullet Hits Chicago Ambulance with Patient Inside

Police Chase Stolen Ambulance in Philadelphia, Nab Driver

Milwaukee Firefighter Discusses Being Shot on the Job