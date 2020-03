A New York City firefighter assigned to Engine 80 in Harlem has tested positive for the coronavirus, reports NY Post.

The unidentified firefighter had not reported to the firehouse for five days before the rest of the station was told of the positive result.

Other firefighters at the engine company were told to keep working unless they come down with symptoms of the virus.

RELATED

D.C. Firefighter Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Coronavirus Could Impact Firefighter, Police Staffing

World Contends with Coronavirus Pandemic