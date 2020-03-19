Three Dead in Fayetteville (NC) House Fire

A mother and two children were killed in a house fire early Thursday in Fayetteville, North Carolina, according to reports. Three other people reportedly were able to escape the fire.

Fayettville (NC) Fire Department units responding to the call in the 6400-block of Portsmouth Drive found heavy fire and people trapped, according to WNCN.

“We are always extremely proud of our firefighters. They’re always on the front lines and this will hit them hard,” Fayetteville Fire Chief Mike Hill told reporters. “We have our own ways to cope but it’s something that never goes away.”

