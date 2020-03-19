USFA: COVID-19 Cost Recovery for Fire & EMS Departments

Public assistance is intended to support organizations with “extraordinary costs” associated with this event

(United States Fire Administration)

United States Fire Administration

Across the nation, fire and emergency medical services (EMS) organizations are engaged in community-wide efforts to respond to the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) emergency. This effort could have a significant negative impact on organizational and community budgets.

FirefighterNation COVID-19 Coverage

President Trump’s national emergency declaration covers this event beginning Jan. 20, 2020, until a future date. Guidance to support communities in prevention, response and recovery is being finalized to include fiscal support.

One prominent way your department can obtain fiscal support is through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Public Assistance Grant Program. While states and FEMA are writing more specific directives, the following information will guide local leaders in obtaining support.

Public assistance is intended to support organizations with “extraordinary costs” associated with this event.

This may include but is not limited to:

Overtime or personnel backfill cost.

Expendable supplies such as disinfectants, medical supplies and personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, gowns, etc.).

Apparatus usage.

A submission request for public assistance must provide complete and accurate documentation of expenses and usage.

This includes standardized Incident Command System (ICS) forms, Public Assistance Grant forms, verifiable receipts, personnel cost sheets and apparatus sheets (type, size, etc.). Some basic forms to use include:

ICS Form 214, Activity Log, for all involved units and personnel.

ICS Form 213, General Message, to document specific requests.

ICS Form 218, Support Vehicle-Equipment Inventory.

While waiting on specific guidelines for this event, browse the FEMA Public Assistance Program and Policy Guide for additional insight on documentation needs, such as: