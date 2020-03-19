Photos: Indianapolis Firefighters Work at Vacant House Fire

By Rita Reith

Indianapolis firefighters responded earlier this week to a fire in an abandoned structure.

Command orders defensive attack only after heavy fire was found in a vacant, single-story structure at 1614 Hawthorne Lane. There were no reported injuries.

RITA L. REITH is a battalion chief with the Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) and serves as the agency’s public information officer.

