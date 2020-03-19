Worcester (MA) Firefighter Hurt in Triple-Decker Fire

A Worcester (MA) firefighter sustained a minor injury while crews battled a fire in a triple-decker early Thursday morning, according to report.
NBC Boston reports that the two-alarm fire in the “triple-decker” home at 51 Harlem Street. displaced more than 20 residents.
The occupants were able to escape thanks to working smoke alarms, the report said.
