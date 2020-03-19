Three Firefighters Injured in Attleboro (MA) Fire

Three firefighters were injured and a resident was rescued during a house fire early Thursday in Attleboro, Massachusetts, reports say.

According to a report on WCVB 5, the firefighters were hospitalized with smoke inhalation.

Firefighters reportedly used a ladder truck to rescue a resident from a second-floor window.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but is believed to have begun in the basement, the report said.

Elsewhere in Massachusetts, a Worcester firefighter was injured while operating at the scene of a fire in a triple-decker.

