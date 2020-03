A sleeping woman escaped a fire that destroyed a garage and damaged two cars and two residential buildings, reports Pal Item.

Hagerstown firefighters were called to the detached garage behind a three-unit rental. The first officer on scene found the garage fully involved with fire.

An Indiana State Fire Marshal investigator had been called to help investigate the fire. The inspector was expected to arrive Thursday afternoon.

