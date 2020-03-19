Mother, Two Children Die in North Carolina House Fire

A mother and her two children are confirmed dead after a house fire, reports WBTV 3.

When the Fayetteville Fire Department arrived on scene at the home, heavy flames were showing from the single-story home with people trapped inside.

Fire officials located three deceased victims after searching the house. Three people escaped the fire and were found outside in the yard when crews arrived on the scene. One person was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The other two people are expected to be fine, officials said.