FireEMS Editor Mike McEvoy interviews David Currier, founder and long-term CEO of Bound Tree Medical about how he started his company, what transpired in the years since 1978 in the EMS medical supply and pharmaceutical industry, and how he is now enjoying his (semi) retirement. This interview contains some interesting and insightful information about the medical supply industry.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

PAST EPISODES

Podcast: Firemedically Speaking: The Federal EMS Contract

Podcast: Firemedically Speaking: The Rialto Fire Resuscitation Evolution

Podcast: The National Registry of EMTs: Past, Present, and Future