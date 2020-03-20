Three Firefighters, Two Medics Injured After Being Struck at CO Crash Scene

Roadway incidents are among the most deadly scenes for fire and rescue operations. Three firefighters and two EMTs were hospitalized in Colorado after they were struck by a car while operating at the scene of an accident, according to a report.

Thedenverchannel.com reported that the crash occurred around midnight Friday on Interstate 225 in Aurora.

A vehicle struck a Falck Rocky Mountain ambulance while firefighters and EMTs were working at the scene, the report said. None of the injuries were life-threatening.

