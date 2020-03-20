One Dead in New Haven (CT) Fire

Firefighters rescued two people from a fire Thursday in New Haven, Connecticut, however one of the victims died from her injuries.

The fire occurred at 45 Mead Street shortly before 3 p.m., according to wfsb.com.

First units on scene reported heavy fire, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told The Hour. The fire ultimately went to two alarms, and two women were rescued.

One of the firefighters involved in the rescue suffered first- and second-degree burns, the Hour reported, and several other firefighters sustained minor injuries.

