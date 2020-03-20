Two Firefighters Fall Through Floor at WA House Fire

Two firefighters avoided being injured after falling through the floor during fireground operations in Kent, Washington.

According to a KNN report, the two members were responding to a call for a residential structure fire at around 3 a.m.

During interior attack operations, the two firefighters with Puget Sound Regional Fire Authority fell through the floor and into the basement of the home. They were briefly trapped for about five minutes, but managed to escape on their own, the report said.

