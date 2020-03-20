FDC Tandem Pumping: High-Rise Building Fire Pumping Operations

MDFR/YouTube

As the skyline of Miami-Dade (FL) County continues to be filled with high rise buildings, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue (MDFR) has devised a procedure to boost pressure in a building’s standpipe firefighting system in order to overcome the elevation and deliver sufficient hose outlet pressure for hoselines.

For example, consider a 50-story building: It would require approximately 250 pounds per square inch (PSI) of water pressure just to overcome the elevation plus an additional 100 PSI for an adequate firefighting hose stream.

This video will examine how to use the combined discharge pressures of two fire department pumpers to achieve the pressures necessary to fight fires on the upper floors of high rise buildings.

