Thirteen San Jose Firefighters Test Positive for COVID-19

Three more San Jose firefighters have tested positive for COVID-19, reports San Jose Mercury News.

The city also said 75 other firefighters who may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus are being monitored.

The announcement came hours after Santa Clara County revealed there were seven new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday and two new deaths in the county. The county’s death toll reached eight on Friday after a man in his 80s and another man in his 70s died.

