Fifty Acre Colorado Wildfire Now Contained

Colorado officials are investigating the cause of a mountain area fire that grew to 50 acres in Jefferson County, reports Out There Colorado.

The North Fork Complex Fire grew in steep and challenging terrain along Platte River Road and led to the evacuation of more than 20 residents.

Multiple fire agencies responded: including North Fork Fire Rescue, Evergreen Fire Rescue West Metro Fire Rescue Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District Platte Canyon Fire Protection District Foothills Fire & Rescue Elk Creek Fire Department, Genesee Fire, and the U.S. Forest Service.

