Video: TIC Use at Asphalt Plant Fire

This video from Miami-Dade (FL) Fire Rescue shows how firefighters can use thermal-imaging technology to see where to direct streams on the hottest portions of a fire.

MDFR uses drones for reconnaissance, command, and control. This video shows the first few seconds of a fire in a scrap yard and a fire at an asphalt plant. The split screen of actual video/forward-looking infrared (FLIR) images enables firefighters to direct streams to the hottest portions of a fire. This video demonstrates potential value of using drones for reconnaissance—another set of eyes for incident commanders.

