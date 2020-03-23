Fire EMS, Podcasts

Podcast: Fire Service Court: Practical Legal Compliance in the Age of COVID-19, Part 2

Brad Pinksy, Chip Comstock, Curt Varone, and John K. Murphy
From left to right: Brad Pinksy, Chip Comstock, Curt Varone, and John K. Murphy

Chip Comstock, John K. Murphy, Brad Pinsky, and Curt Varone continue their discussion about practical legal considerations for the coronavirus pandemic. Part 1 focused more on the labor issues facing fire departments; part 2 deals more with administrative and governmental operations and compliance.

The best way to keep up with Fire Engineering? Get our regular e-Newsletter: www.fireengineering.com/enewsletter.

Listen in the player above. Also, get every episode by subscribing to the Fire Engineering podcast using your favorite podcast app.

ALSO

Podcast: Fire Service Court

Fire Service Court: Viewpoint Discrimination and First Amendment Rights

More