An eight-year-old girl who was struck Saturday afternoon by a fire truck in Jacksonville, Florida, has reportedly passed away.

Action News Jax reported that surveillance video that captured the incident. Neighbors told Action News Jax that the girls got scared by an unleashed dog and the video shows the girls disperse.

