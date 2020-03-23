Photos: Dearborn Heights (MI) Firefighters Extinguish Trailer Fire

Photo and info courtesy Ian Kushnir

Dearborn Heights (MI) firefighters responded to a recent fire in a mobile home.

The call on March 16 came in as burning smell coming from an inside room. The call was updated with flames seen.

Crews arrived to find a fully involved trailer with exposures going. There were no injuries.

