Video: Four-Alarm MN Fire Destroys Businesses, Apartments

Several small businesses and apartment residents are recovering after a four-alarm fire severely damaged four buildings in northeast Minneapolis Sunday evening, reported NBC affiliate KARE.

Minneapolis (MN) Fire Department officials dispatched engines at around 5 p.m. after a report of a building on fire at 2412 Central Ave NE. On arrival, crews discovered flames extending from the second floor.

The response was upgraded to a fourth alarm after the fire extended from 2412 Central Avenue NE to buildings at 2402 Central Avenue NE, 2408 Central Ave NE, and 2418 Central Ave NE. The fire raged for hours until firefighters brought it under control.

The Red Cross was assisting a number of residents who lived in the apartments above the ground floor businesses with food, clothing, and shelter, the report said.

An investigation is under way.