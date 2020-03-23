Houston Firefighters’ Union Push for Designated Quarantine Facility

Four of eight firefighters, who were possibly exposed to the coronavirus while responding to a medical call, are quarantined in city-paid hotel rooms, reports click2houston.com.

They were not allowed to isolate themselves at home without endangering others while the others are at home, per the CDC guidelines.

Marty Lancton, the president of the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association, said the union paid for a night before the city began footing the bill.

A quarantine site for Houston firefighters or police officers does not exist.

