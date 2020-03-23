Woman Dies After OR House Fire

A woman has died after escaping a fire at a house near Bridgeport Village, reports oregonlive.com.

Tualatin Valley (OR) Fire & Rescue said the woman was one of two people who evacuated the burning home.

The fire and rescue agency didn’t disclose the man’s condition in a news release. Neither he nor the woman has been publicly identified.

RELATED

Buffalo (NY) Firefighters Respond to Fatal House Fire

Oven Suspected Source of Fatal House Fire

Illinois Firefighters Respond to Garage Fire, Fatal House Fire