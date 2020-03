Big-city fire chiefs throughout the country sent an urgent appeal to President Trump saying they desperately need more protective gear for first responders, reports NBC DFW.

Ambulance crews in Fort Worth were going through nearly 200 much-needed N-95 masks a day.

MedStar received some of the masks over the weekend, but still only have a five-day supply, with more requested from the government’s emergency stockpile.

