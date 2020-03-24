Webcast: What You Need to Know about COVID-19

Join us for a critically important Webcast with Katherine West on what firefighters and EMS providers need to know about COVID-19 response.

West has agreed to share her presentation for educational purposes and will be downloadable from the webcast platform.

Katherine West, RN, BSN, MSEd, is an infection control consultant who has worked with fire/EMS groups bringing infection control practices and training since 1978. She’s also a member of the JEMS Editorial Board. This webcast will present what emergency medical providers need to know about COVID-19. In this informative and timely presentation, Katherine West reviews what we know about COVID-19 so far: Its origin; signs and symptoms; risk groups; modes or transmission; PPE; disinfection practices; and promising treatments. We will then open the discussion to you, the ones on the front lines of this world crisis.