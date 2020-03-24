Photos: Firefighters Control Floral Park (NY) House Fire

Photos and info via FirstOnScenePhotos

At least one person was injured after fire occurred in a residential home in Floral Park, New York, on Sunday afternoon, March 22.

The fire on Irving Avenue was reported just before 3:00 p.m. and firefighters arrived quickly at the scene.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible from the second floor and attic of the two story home.

One occupant was already being escorted outside as firefighters commenced their search for additional occupants.

Handlines were stretched and mutual aid companies were summoned to assist. A family pet was discovered and promptly removed.

The blaze took nearly an hour to bring under control.

More: firstonscenephotos.com

