Fire Damages Jefferson City (MO) Home

The careless disposal of smoking materials was the cause for a structure fire Monday night in Jefferson City, reports News Tribune.

Firefighters attacked the fire on the rear of the building while simultaneously entering the front of the building to attempt to locate the cats. The fire was knocked down and the crew found four cats on the second floor of the structure and one cat on the first floor.

Fire units remained on the scene for over two-and-a-half hours to remove smoke, finish extinguishing the fire and to assist the resident in securing valuables.

