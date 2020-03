A Houston firefighter has tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently self-quarantined at home, reports KHOU 11.

Three others are still awaiting their results. Two are self-quarantined at home and one is quarantined with the HFD.

The Houston Health Department is also contacting anyone with whom the firefighter had contact.

