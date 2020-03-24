Six-Alarm Fire Destroys Seven Structures in Northbridge (MA)

A six-alarm fire destroyed seven buildings at a firewood processing plant in Northbridge, reports MassLive.com.
Two to three structures were engulfed in flames. First responders had to start shuttling water to the scene via tankers and pump water from Meadow Pond. A broken water main on the street about a mile from the scene, as well as strong winds, made battling the fire even more difficult.
