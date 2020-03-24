Six-Alarm Fire Destroys Seven Structures in Northbridge (MA)

A six-alarm fire destroyed seven buildings at a firewood processing plant in Northbridge, reports MassLive.com.

Your #Ashlandfirefighters are currently operating at a multiple alarm fire in the town of Northbridge as part of Structural Firefighting Task Force 14-B. The fire started last night and has burnt down multiple buildings in a saw mill complex. pic.twitter.com/Gyg5vPhMzC — Ashland Firefighters L1893 (@AshlandL1893) March 24, 2020

Two to three structures were engulfed in flames. First responders had to start shuttling water to the scene via tankers and pump water from Meadow Pond. A broken water main on the street about a mile from the scene, as well as strong winds, made battling the fire even more difficult.

RELATED

Multiple Fire Departments Respond to Raging Six-Alarm NJ Warehouse Fire

Fire Crews Battle Six-Alarm Fairfax County (VA) Strip Mall Fire

FDNY Firefighters, Civilians Injured in Six-Alarm Brooklyn Apartment Fire