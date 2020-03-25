Humpday Hangout: Construction Accidents and Safety

Fire Engineering/YouTube

In this week’s Humpday Hangout, Frank Ricci and P.J. Norwood are joined by special guests Mike Wallingford and John Ricci as they discuss handling construction accidents and working with private safety officers.

Mike Wallingford is a 25-year fire service veteran and career captain assigned to a hazmat engine for Jeffersontown Fire and EMS in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to his duties in the fire service he is also the Environmental Health and Safety Coordinator for a large construction and paving company in Louisville.

John Ricci is a retired battalion chief and safety officer for Gilbane construction company. This is one of the largest companies in the U.S. with more than $25 billion in revenue.

