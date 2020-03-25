Firefighters Rapidly Control Concord (CA) Garage Fire

Firefighters in Contra Costa County, California, were confronted with significant smoke and fire conditions a recent garage fire.
Video from the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District PIO’s Twitter account showed flames shooting from the attached garage prior to the start of fire attack.
The account noted that Concord crews made rapid work of the fire, and all occupants escaped unharmed.
