Two people were hospitalized by a house fire that displaced a family of five in Colerain Township, reports Fox 19 Now.

All of the residents were out when fire crews arrived, but they reported finding several tanks of oxygen in the house.

A man and and a woman were taken to a hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation.

