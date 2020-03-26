Photos: St. Louis (MO) Firefighters Battle Fire in Vacant Building

Photo courtesy St. Louis Fire Department Garon Patrick Mosby

St. Louis (MO) firefighters responded to a recent fire in a vacant building, and department PIO Garon Patrick Mosby shared some photos from the scene.

As Mosby noted on his Twitter account, the sequence of photos shows the rapid change in conditions firefighters can encounter on the fireground.

According to a report from the St. Louis Dispatch, firefighters were operating inside the multi-family dwelling but were then pulled out to fight the fire from the exterior. There were no reported injuries.

Photo courtesy St. Louis Fire Department Garon Patrick Mosby

Photo courtesy St. Louis Fire Department Garon Patrick Mosby

