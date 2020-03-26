VIDEO: Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department Recruits Aid Seniors During Special Shopping Hours

FORT WORTH (TX) – Thirty-Seven recruits from the Fort Worth (TX) Fire Department (FWFD) came to the rescue for shoppers thought to be at a higher risk of contracting COVID-19, as reported by CBS affiliate DFW 11.

Much of North Texas, including Tarrant County, remains under a “stay at home” order to prevent the further spread Coronavirus. Residents can perform “essential activities” such as shopping for groceries and medical supplies.

The recruits visited 10 local Albertson’s and Tom Thumb stores to help those customers considered at most risk of contracting Coronavirus, who shop from 7 a.m.-9 a.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, which are “Seniors Only” hours. Other stores such as Target and Walmart have also implemented special shopping hours for seniors so they can shop without the threat of long lines or crowds and finding needed products sold out.

The FWFD recruits also helped customers bag their groceries and then assisted them to their vehicles.

