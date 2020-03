A person was found dead inside a Tigard home on fire, reports KGW8.

While crews tried to knock down flames from the outside, others went into the home to fight the fire and search the premises. This was made difficult due to heavy clutter inside the home.

A person was found dead in the kitchen of the home. The cause and manner of the death remains under investigation.

