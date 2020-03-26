Chattanooga (TN) Firefighters Rescue Four Chicks, Dog from Home

Chattanooga firefighters saved the lives of five beloved pets, reports News Channel 9.

Firefighters found a small fire in the basement and and worked quickly to put it out. Other firefighters managed to save a dog and four chicks from the home.

Investigators determined the fire started with a heat lamp left on near a plastic tote filled with wood chips where the residents were keeping the chicks warm.

