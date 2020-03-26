Northfield (MA) Creates Auxiliary Officer Position to Keep Older Firefighters Involved

An auxiliary officer position has been created to allow volunteer firefighters over the age of 65 to continue helping their department in a limited capacity, reports The Recorder.

Massachusetts General Law has a mandatory retirement age of 65 for firefighters and first responders. By creating the auxiliary officer position, members of the department who have reached this age will be able to stay involved.

Duties and participation of auxiliary officers may include running support vehicles such as lighting trucks, air supply reserves and other reserve firefighter apparatus. Administrative duties on the scene of a fire include monitoring scene safety, water supply, traffic control, transporting supplies and handling communications.